Senate body concerned over Isra University VC’s absence

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) expressed serious concern over the absence of the vice chancellor of Isra University, noting that the future of many medical students remained at risk.

The NHSR&C committee’s meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA. The committee deliberated on matters pertaining to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2026.

The PMDC and the Ministry of NHSR&C informed the committee that the issue concerning students of Isra University had been resolved amicably.

However, the committee emphasised that these students should also be facilitated in securing their house jobs, as the matter had already been unduly delayed due to procedural hurdles.

The PMDC president assured the committee that all necessary assistance would be extended to the students in this regard.

The committee discussed the grievances of foreign students from Kyrgyzstan.

It directed the PMDC to issue a formal circular today, to the Council to hold a meeting in this regard and resolve the matter within three days by granting provisional licenses and allowing the students to register for the NRE without further delay.

It was further resolved that, in case of non-compliance, strict action would be taken against the PMDC.

During deliberations on matters relating to the PMDC, members raised concerns that officers who had been cleared by FIA inquiries were still not promoted. The registrar PMDC assured the committee that promotions would proceed swiftly, with due process and personal hearings.

The committee also expressed grave concern over the non-implementation of court orders regarding the removal of the president Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC), describing it as a serious violation and directing the Ministry of NHSR&C to take immediate action.

The committee was also briefed on the conduct of MDCAT 2025-26.

Members discussed the weightage distribution between Matriculation, Intermediate and MDCAT examinations.

Several members criticised manipulation in board examinations and proposed increasing MDCAT weightage to ensure transparency.

It was decided to convene an in-person meeting with provincial health departments, education boards and vice chancellors in future to finalise reforms for future MDCAT exams. The committee also discussed proposals for legislative amendments to reduce the current validity of MDCAT from three years to one or two years.

The committee also prayed for the victims of the recent floods in the country, particularly in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It further urged the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Ministry of NHSR&C to coordinate with provincial health departments to ensure the timely provision of emergency kits and essential medicines to the affected population.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Sabheen Ghoury, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Shaista Khan, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Dr Darshan, Aliya Kamran, Shahram Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Azimuddin Zahid Lakhwi, and Dr Nisar Ahmed in person.

