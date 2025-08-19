Bano Bibi and Ehsanullah case: Panel concerned over non-submission of challan

ISLAMABAD: Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming has expressed deep concern over non-submission of challan by the Balochistan Police in the recent honour killing case of Bano Bibi and Ehsanullah.

The committee urged all the provincial governments to address gaps in the effective implementation of “The Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offences Relating to Honor Killings) Act, 2016” to prevent recurrence of such heinous incidents in future.

The 13th meeting of the Special Committee was held under the chairpersonship of Dr Nafeesa Shah, MNA.

During deliberations on the Balochistan incident, the additional IGP informed the committee that the case was reported nearly 30–40 days after the couple was shot dead on the orders of a tribal jirga prior to Eidul Adha. The victims, who had contracted a love marriage, were lured by their families under the pretext of a feast, where they were informed of the jirga’s decision.

Following the circulation of a video of the killings on social media, the Balochistan Government registered a terrorism case as no application had been submitted by relatives or locals.

The committee noted with concern the delay in prosecution and emphasised the urgent need for the submission of challan. While acknowledging the arrest of several accused, the committee called for intensified efforts to apprehend the main culprit who remains at large. The additional chief secretary, Balochistan, was directed to further refine the tracking system for all the criminal cases—from FIR registration to conviction—and to present the mechanism in the committee’s next meeting.

Expressing alarm at the rising incidence of honour-based killings in the country, the committee stressed that the persistence of such crimes stems from lapses in the implementation of the 2016 Act. It urged all provinces to strengthen enforcement measures to ensure justice and deterrence.

The committee was also briefed by the IGP Sindh on a recent case of marital rape in Karachi. In July 2025, a 19-year-old Hindu woman, Shanti, passed away in hospital after falling into a coma, allegedly following brutal sexual violence inflicted by her husband only days after their marriage.

Despite a reporting delay of nearly 20 days, the Sindh Police completed its investigation, submitted the challan in court, and secured the husband’s confession.

While appreciating the swift police action, the committee strongly condemned the brutality of the incident.

Meanwhile, the committee also conveyed heartfelt condolences and expressed solidarity with the victims of the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The meeting was attended by members Aqeel Malik, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Shahida Begum, Shahida Rehmani, MNAs, and senators, Fawzia Arshad and Khalida Ateeb.

Senior officers from relevant federal ministries, divisions, and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025