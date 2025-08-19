BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

Ministry asked to finalise comprehensive business plan for PTV

Wasim Iqbal Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has asked the ministry to chalk out a comprehensive business plan for Pakistan Television’s financially stability.

The committee also directed for exploring other revenue streams for income generation. The committee was of the view that it cannot see a historic institution dying.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Pullain Baloch, here at Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Headquarters.

The committee, while discussing the present state of PTV, opined that an inquiry should be conducted to identify reasons and people responsible for bringing PTV to its present state where it was not lagging behind in paying salaries and other financial benefits to its employees.

The minister apprised the committee that a comprehensive marketing strategy had been prepared and overhauling of the entire PTV was being carried out to reduce extra financial burden.

He said that sports rights of the international and local cricket tournaments had been acquired for revenue generation. He said that PTV had lagged in payment of salaries; however, release of grant from the government would ease the payment of its financial obligations.

The committee, while taking up agenda related to PEMRA, directed to pursue approval of its rules from the Cabinet Committee of Disposal of Legislative Cases.

The committee opined that regulating Web-TVs and OTT platforms was imperative for providing a level playing field for the traditional and legacy broadcast services including entertainment and news channels.

The committee was also of the view that strict abidance to the religious and social norms was imperative and it could not be achieved in the absence of a regulatory framework. The committee asked PEMRA to monitor telecast of public service messages on TV channels obligated under the PEMRA law.

The committee was apprised that due to extensive growth of the web TV and OTT content services and their excessive disruption have posed a real challenge in terms of content regulation.

It was further apprised that presently these services were not subject to any regulations, therefore, a consultative process was carried out with stakeholders and light touch regulations have been proposed in the PEMRA rules for regulation of these forums.

The committee directed the ministry to actively pursue case with FIA regarding embezzlement of billions of rupees in pension accounts of Associated Press of Pakistan. The committee was apprised that incumbent Management of APP needs to be credited for unearthing the scam. It was further apprised that FIR had been registered by the FIA against the culprits.

The committee member also offered Fateha for the deceased due to floods in KPK, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The committee acknowledged the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government. The committee also felicitated minister and secretary information on getting prestigious awards.

