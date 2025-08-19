Minister admits loopholes in implementation of laws

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Monday, admitted that loopholes in the implementation of existing laws were allowing perpetrators of crimes such as honour killings to escape punishment.

He cited cases where families misused reconciliation provisions under Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to protect offenders.

Winding up a Senate debate on a motion moved by Senator Sherry Rehman regarding the rise in gender-based violence (GBV), the minister said the statistics shared in the House were “deeply concerning” but stressed the need for a balanced approach.

He noted that Pakistan already had an overburdened legal framework and said private member bills, particularly those related to criminal law, must be carefully reviewed. On domestic violence, he pointed out that while all provinces had enacted relevant laws, Islamabad was still awaiting its own legislation.

The minister admitted that weak investigations, poor case preparation, and lack of coordination between police and prosecution were major reasons for low conviction rates. He urged that prosecutors should be involved from the investigation stage to ensure fair trials. He also acknowledged that family pressure and societal attitudes often forced survivors to withdraw complaints.

Other senators, including Mohsin Aziz, Syed Ali Zafar, Danesh Kumar, Rubina Khalid, and Bilal Ahmed Khan, called for stronger implementation of laws and better protection for vulnerable groups.

