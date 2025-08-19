Dar interacts with British MPs of Pakistani origin

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Ishaq Dar, held productive meetings with British Members of Parliament of Pakistan-origin Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan, and Adnan Hussain.

Dar underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, which are further strengthened by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He highlighted the diaspora’s pivotal role as a bridge between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchanges, and robust people-to-people connections.

Dar emphasised Pakistan’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary exchanges with the United Kingdom. He noted that such engagements facilitate the sharing of democratic experiences, international best practices, and core democratic values, which are vital for the growth and stability of democratic institutions in both countries.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister also expressed appreciation for the proactive efforts of the British MPs in raising awareness about the human rights violations and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He commended their dedication to highlighting these issues within the UK Parliament and increasing public awareness in Britain about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

