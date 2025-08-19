PARTLY FACETIOUS: A jirga member has to be accepted by all

“I reckon it’s a jirga.”

“A Jirga is when all the elders get together to resolve a dispute and perhaps the definition of a village elder may vary say between The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and……”

“What did you think I was referring to?”

“A Jirga member, or at least a man who reckons he is a jirga member, is exhorting The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless to apologize sincerely…”

“Two questions: a jirga member has to be accepted by all as a village elder and second who will determine the sincerity of the apology? I mean, I say sorry to my…”

“We live in the land of the Pure – here we have self-proclaimed village elders, self-proclaimed heads of…”

“Drop it, in any case, when I referred to it being a jirga I wasn’t referring to a local jirga.”

“By jirga are you referring to the one in Washington DC with all the village elders accompanying Zelenskyy to the meeting.”

“Hey, they are Western leaders…”

“Right leaders who no longer represent their own publics and as our Interior Minister said sometime back the terror attackers are aik SHO ki mat….(no higher official than an SHO can deal with them effectively).”

“Indeed, but I am not sure whether this jirga will give equal weight to all the elders. I mean a Western-led Jirga as per democratic principles…”

“I don’t see too much evidence of democracy in these countries. And I don’t think the host, President Trump, does not reserve the right to kick them out of the Oval Office – I mean there is precedence now, Zelenskyy has been kicked out of the Oval Office…”

“Right The White House has reportedly told Zelenskyy that if he isn’t in a suit he is not going to be allowed entry……”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“No, that’s true – the dress code has been set.”

“Hmmm so he has to be in a suit when told that he must acknowledge that he has lost the war, which is evident to all except the free media in the West and the European leadership and…”

“To accept ground realities is a challenge for all the leaders – be they tiny, small, medium or large.”

“Hmmmm.”

