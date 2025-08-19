BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

Value of Diyat notified at Rs9.83m

Tahir Amin Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified the value of Diyat (compensation in lieu of life) at Rs9.83 million for the financial year 2025-26.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division (Internal Finance Wing) on Monday, the government, in pursuance of sub-section (2) of Section 323 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), has declared Rs9,828,670 as the value of 30,630 grams of silver, which is prescribed as Diyat.

Under the PPC, the value of Diyat is re-determined each year based on the market price of silver and is payable to the legal heirs of a victim.

For the current fiscal year, the amount stands higher than the previous year reflecting the rise in silver prices.

The fixed sum is binding for courts and institutions dealing with cases related to Diyat during fiscal year 2025-26.

