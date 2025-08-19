BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-19

Punjab tax collection outstanding in 1MFY

Recorder Report Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 06:52am

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has posted outstanding results in the very first month of the ongoing financial year 2025-26.

According to a PRA spokesperson, the Authority collected Rs 19.5 billion in sales tax during July, while an additional Rs 506 million was generated under the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, bringing the total collection to Rs 20.073 billion.

This marks a 46 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

The spokesperson has highlighted that no change in tax rates was made during this period. Instead, the impressive growth is attributed to PRA’s strategy of expanding the tax net and conducting awareness workshops for taxpayers and stakeholders.

With these measures, he added, the Authority is confident of surpassing its annual revenue target this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab PRA Punjab Revenue Authority Punjab tax collection

Comments

200 characters

Punjab tax collection outstanding in 1MFY

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories