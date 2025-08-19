Punjab tax collection outstanding in 1MFY

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has posted outstanding results in the very first month of the ongoing financial year 2025-26.

According to a PRA spokesperson, the Authority collected Rs 19.5 billion in sales tax during July, while an additional Rs 506 million was generated under the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, bringing the total collection to Rs 20.073 billion.

This marks a 46 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

The spokesperson has highlighted that no change in tax rates was made during this period. Instead, the impressive growth is attributed to PRA’s strategy of expanding the tax net and conducting awareness workshops for taxpayers and stakeholders.

With these measures, he added, the Authority is confident of surpassing its annual revenue target this year.

