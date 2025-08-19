BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

LJCP reaffirms commitment to equitable justice system

Terence J Sigamony Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) reaffirmed its commitment to realising an accessible and equitable justice system for all citizens.

The LJCP meeting, held at the Supreme Court on Monday was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman, LJCP Yahya Afridi. It emphasised the commission’s unwavering dedication to judicial excellence and the establishment of a fair and just society in Pakistan.

The commission reviewed the implementation status of its previous decisions taken in the 44th meeting, particularly the progress made by the Advisory Committee for law reforms comprising secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and eminent lawyers. The committee acknowledged the need and significance of reforms in family laws and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

The commission applauded the commendable job done by the committee and hoped that in consultation with relevant stakeholders the committee will suggest viable recommendations for improving the service delivery of justice system with regard to family dispute and criminal matters.

The commission approved the Annual Accounts of the Access to Justice Development Fund for FY 2024-25, and constituted a Committee to review the LJCP Employees Service Rules of 1992 and suggest reforms to enhance administrative efficiency and enable performance management.

Meanwhile, the Governing Body meeting of the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF) on Monday was held at the Supreme Court under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman, LJCP.

The governing body extended its deepest gratitude to the federal government for a grant of Rs2 billion to the fund. This landmark contribution will be utilised for advancing women-centric facilities in courts, solarisation of judicial complexes, provision of clean drinking water and establishment of e-libraries in courts across the country with special focus on underdeveloped and remote districts, ensuring broader access and inclusivity.

In a unanimous decision, the forum verified annual accounts of the Fund for the year 2024-25 and approved significant projects and financial allocations aimed at strengthening justice sector across the country by focusing litigant’s facilities.

The governing body approved projects of the High Court of Sindh and High Court of Balochistan amounting to Rs631.579 million, with emphasis on establishing Women-centric facilities within court premises. This will provide a safe, accessible, and inclusive environment for female litigants.

Approval was granted for projects of the Sindh, Lahore, Balochistan, and Peshawar High Courts under the Underdeveloped Regions (UDR) Window amounting to Rs317 million. These projects include the solarisation of courts to ensure uninterrupted power supply and the establishment of modern e-libraries in remote and underdeveloped districts.

The governing body also sanctioned various training programmes for the federal and provincial judicial academies. In addition, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were approved to streamline the provision of free legal aid to deserving litigants, particularly for cases pending before the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The forum approved proposed amendments to the AJDF Rules aimed at broadening the scope of the Judicial and Research Window and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the Fund.

The chair appreciated the valuable input of the participants and reaffirmed the commitment of the judiciary to ensure that the resources of the fund are utilised for sustainable, inclusive, and accessible justice delivery across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC LJCP justice system CJP Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

LJCP reaffirms commitment to equitable justice system

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories