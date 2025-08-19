Karachi receives light rain amid thunderstorm forecast

KARACHI: Light showers offered Karachi some relief on Monday, though forecasters cautioned that the ongoing spell could strengthen with the risk of urban flooding, gusty winds, and lightning expected to persist until August 22.

The megacity recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius with relative humidity at 65 percent, while drizzle and light rain were reported in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Korangi, Surjani Town, and Faisal Base, each receiving between 1 and 2 millimetres.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that strong monsoon currents entering Sindh could bring periods of widespread rain and thunderstorms across Karachi and several other districts. Officials highlighted the risk of heavy showers disrupting daily routines, with possible water-logging in low-lying areas, urban flooding, and damage to weak rooftops, power poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Beyond Karachi, Tharparkar bore the heaviest rainfall, with Diplo receiving 116 millimetres, Kaloi 58, Dhali 21, and Chachro 2 millimetres. Other notable totals included 16 millimetres at Chhor, 15 in Padidan, 10 in Mithi, and 6 in Badin, while lighter showers of 3 millimetres were seen in Tando Jam.

