Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

Sindh govt donates relief supplies to people affected by floods in KP

Press Release Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:43am

PESHAWAR: The Sindh government delivered relief supplies to flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Governor House, Peshawar, on Monday.

The delegation from Sindh included Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman, Secretary Rehabilitation Sindh Akhtar Hussain Bugti, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh Salman Shah, and other officials.

The Sindh delegation was received by Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society Farzand Wazir, and Principal Secretary to the Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi.

A ceremony was held at the Governor House, Peshawar, to formally hand over the relief supplies. At the event, Sindh’s Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman, handed the supplies to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society.

On the occasion, Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman said that, on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, relief goods had been sent to the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that further assistance would also be provided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government floods in KP flood affected families flood relief goods relief supplies

