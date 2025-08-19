Lecturer held for facilitating BLA activities in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday revealed that security forces foiled a major terrorist plan aimed at targeting children during Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing at a press conference along with security officials in Quetta, the chief minister stated that a university lecturer had also been arrested for facilitating the plot.

The chief minister said the lecturer had earlier dropped a suicide bomber at the Quetta railway station where an attack claimed 32 lives.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the security forces deserved appreciation for foiling a terror attack on the country’s Independence Day on August 14. He further said that the forces saved Balochistan from a big catastrophe.

Chief Minister Bugti stressed that Pakistan faces a systematic conspiracy aimed at destabilisation and urged society to move beyond confusion about such threats. He confirmed that they had conducted investigation against thousands of state employees.

During the briefing, a confessional statement of the arrested lecturer named Dr Usman Qazi, who was employed at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), was also displayed.

In the video, he confessed to providing logistical support to militants, including arranging weapons and relaying targets through encrypted platforms.

The professor, working for the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), who was arrested along with four other terrorists, has confessed to having trained 32 suicide-bombers.