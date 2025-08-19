Working on key points regarding PSM: Russian CG

KARACHI: Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov said that discussions between Pakistan and Russia on Pakistan Steel Mills are under way and both sides are working on key points.

He said that Pakistan and Russia are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral relations. He added that Israel is killing innocent children in Gaza and one day Israel will have to answer for this brutality.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during his visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday. On this occasion, Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, and others welcomed the Russian Consul General. An exhibition was also held featuring photographs of Russian journalists who lost their lives while performing their professional duties.

Consul General Fedorov said he was very pleased to visit the Karachi Press Club. “Journalists play a very important role in the welfare of society. Journalism is a very significant field. Many Russian journalists sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of truth, and Russia can never forget them. Today we pay tribute to journalists who lost their lives while performing their duties.”

Exhibition of photographs of Russian journalists held who were martyred while performing their duties. He stated that many journalists were martyred by the Ukrainian army in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fedorove paid tribute to journalists who have sacrificed their lives, calling them “heroic people who risk their lives in order to expose objective reality”. He specifically mentioned Andrey Stenin, who he described as the “first Martyr for Truth” killed in Ukraine after what he referred to as the West provoking the conflict in 2014. The Consul General stated that since then, more than 60 people working for Russian news agencies have been killed by the “Kiev Neo-Nazi junta”.

He further said that Russia and Pakistan are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral ties. Russia is cooperating with Pakistan’s elected representatives. “At present, we are providing a large number of Pakistani students with free scholarships in Russia. We are also working in Pakistan to promote the Russian language,” he noted.

The Consul General said that Pakistan is an excellent country for filmmaking. In October, a delegation from Russia will visit Pakistan to shoot a documentary that will highlight Pakistan’s positive image.

Responding to a question, he said that the Taliban in Afghanistan are a reality. He again condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, saying Israel is killing innocent children and will one day have to answer for these crimes.

Regarding Pakistan Steel Mills, he clarified that no final decision has yet been made. “This is not an easy matter, so be patient. We are working on important points related to Pakistan Steel Mills. When the final decision is reached, we will inform you. Both countries are continuing efforts in this regard.”

Earlier, the Russian Consul General met with President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Treasurer Imran Ayub, other members of the Governing Body, and senior journalists. On this occasion, the Karachi Press Club presented him with an Ajrak and a shield.

