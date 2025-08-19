BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-19

Working on key points regarding PSM: Russian CG

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 06:57am

KARACHI: Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov said that discussions between Pakistan and Russia on Pakistan Steel Mills are under way and both sides are working on key points.

He said that Pakistan and Russia are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral relations. He added that Israel is killing innocent children in Gaza and one day Israel will have to answer for this brutality.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during his visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday. On this occasion, Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, and others welcomed the Russian Consul General. An exhibition was also held featuring photographs of Russian journalists who lost their lives while performing their professional duties.

Consul General Fedorov said he was very pleased to visit the Karachi Press Club. “Journalists play a very important role in the welfare of society. Journalism is a very significant field. Many Russian journalists sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of truth, and Russia can never forget them. Today we pay tribute to journalists who lost their lives while performing their duties.”

Exhibition of photographs of Russian journalists held who were martyred while performing their duties. He stated that many journalists were martyred by the Ukrainian army in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fedorove paid tribute to journalists who have sacrificed their lives, calling them “heroic people who risk their lives in order to expose objective reality”. He specifically mentioned Andrey Stenin, who he described as the “first Martyr for Truth” killed in Ukraine after what he referred to as the West provoking the conflict in 2014. The Consul General stated that since then, more than 60 people working for Russian news agencies have been killed by the “Kiev Neo-Nazi junta”.

He further said that Russia and Pakistan are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral ties. Russia is cooperating with Pakistan’s elected representatives. “At present, we are providing a large number of Pakistani students with free scholarships in Russia. We are also working in Pakistan to promote the Russian language,” he noted.

The Consul General said that Pakistan is an excellent country for filmmaking. In October, a delegation from Russia will visit Pakistan to shoot a documentary that will highlight Pakistan’s positive image.

Responding to a question, he said that the Taliban in Afghanistan are a reality. He again condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, saying Israel is killing innocent children and will one day have to answer for these crimes.

Regarding Pakistan Steel Mills, he clarified that no final decision has yet been made. “This is not an easy matter, so be patient. We are working on important points related to Pakistan Steel Mills. When the final decision is reached, we will inform you. Both countries are continuing efforts in this regard.”

Earlier, the Russian Consul General met with President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Treasurer Imran Ayub, other members of the Governing Body, and senior journalists. On this occasion, the Karachi Press Club presented him with an Ajrak and a shield.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSM Pakistan Steel Mills Pakistan and Russia Pakistan Russia relations Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov Russian Consul General

Comments

200 characters

Working on key points regarding PSM: Russian CG

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories