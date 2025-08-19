BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

Relief activities in flood-affected areas: Sharjeel says Bilawal, Zardari have issued clear instructions

Press Release Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 08:09am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, while expressing regret and deep concern over the rains, flooding, and loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, said that the entire party is mobilized on the special instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

On the directives of the party leadership, workers and leaders are actively engaged in relief activities in the affected areas to ensure immediate support for the victims. He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari have issued clear instructions that no family should be left without assistance.

He said that the PPP leadership and workers stand with the victims in this difficult time, and that during natural disasters, all provinces and regions should rise above politics and support one another.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that thousands of families have been severely affected in the flood-hit areas, where houses and roads have been damaged and victims are in urgent need of assistance. He said that the federal and provincial governments, along with welfare organizations, should step forward to help the people and ensure the timely provision of food, medicine, clean water, and shelter.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government stands with its brothers and sisters in this difficult time and will extend all possible support. He added that due to climate change, Pakistan is experiencing repeated natural disasters, and therefore all units must come together to formulate a common strategy to protect the lives and property of the people in the future.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the sympathies and good wishes of the Sindh government are with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, and that everyone must demonstrate solidarity in this difficult time.

