CM directs to use modern Japanese tech for waste treatment

LAHORE: “Japan’s modern technology and methods will be used for sewage and waste management in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit to Japan’s largest waste water treatment plant.

She inspected the waste treatment systems of Asahi, Yokohama City, Kanagawa, Washimaku and Yodogawa.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing on methods of collecting garbage and waste water along with waste disposal systems of Japanese cities. She was apprised by the authorities concerned, “Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan in terms of population, its Solid Waste and Wastewater Treatment Plant treats 1.5 million liters of wastewater daily.”

She was also briefed, “Yokohama Waste Treatment Plant is also operating several plants that generate energy from waste. This energy is used for heating systems for the local population.”

They said, “Yokohama Waste Treatment Plant is an ideal institution for disposal of waste using modern technology and methods.”

