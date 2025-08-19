MCB Islamic Bank inaugurates Dolmen Mall Branch in Lahore

LAHORE: MCB Islamic Bank inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art branch at Dolmen Mall, Lahore on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The branch was inaugurated by Mian Mohammad Mansha - Chairman MCB Bank & Nishat Group, and hosted by Zargham Khan Durrani - President & CEO MCB Islamic Bank. The ceremony was also attended by senior management of MCB Islamic Bank.

Strategically located in one of Lahore’s busiest lifestyle and retail hubs, the Dolmen Mall branch of MCB Islamic Bank is designed to enhance accessibility and customer convenience. The modern facility blends digital facilities with a welcoming, customer-focused environment, reflecting the Bank’s core Islamic banking values.

Speaking at the event, Zargham Khan Durrani - President & CEO MCB Islamic Bank said, “The inauguration of our Dolmen Mall branch marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to national progress, financial inclusion, and the delivery of ethical, modern Islamic banking solutions.”

