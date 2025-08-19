HPV vaccine to help control rising incidence of cancer: minister

LAHORE: Terming the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as a visionary initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Finance Minister, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said this vaccine will play a vital role in controlling the rising incidence of cancer, particularly cervical cancer among women.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the HPV vaccine, organized by the Institute of Public Health, Lahore, Mujtaba said this vaccine will help safeguard the health of women in the province. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, Punjab has taken the lead in introducing this vaccine, reflecting the government’s seriousness in combating cervical cancer, he said, adding: “The Punjab government is not only launching the vaccine but also ensuring easy access and creating public awareness regarding its importance.”

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated two new departments at the Institute of Public Health i.e., the Department of Preventive Pediatrics and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics. He said the establishment of these departments is a welcome step to address critical health challenges such as prevention of childhood diseases and tackling malnutrition.

