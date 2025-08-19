BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

HPV vaccine to help control rising incidence of cancer: minister

Recorder Report Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: Terming the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as a visionary initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Finance Minister, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said this vaccine will play a vital role in controlling the rising incidence of cancer, particularly cervical cancer among women.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the HPV vaccine, organized by the Institute of Public Health, Lahore, Mujtaba said this vaccine will help safeguard the health of women in the province. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, Punjab has taken the lead in introducing this vaccine, reflecting the government’s seriousness in combating cervical cancer, he said, adding: “The Punjab government is not only launching the vaccine but also ensuring easy access and creating public awareness regarding its importance.”

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated two new departments at the Institute of Public Health i.e., the Department of Preventive Pediatrics and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics. He said the establishment of these departments is a welcome step to address critical health challenges such as prevention of childhood diseases and tackling malnutrition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cancer Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz HPV vaccines Human Papillomavirus

Comments

200 characters

HPV vaccine to help control rising incidence of cancer: minister

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Oil edges lower as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Foreign incomes, assets: FBR issues new e-declaration for resident individuals

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

Read more stories