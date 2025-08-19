BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

‘CM’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme’ yielding good results: minister

Muhammad Saleem Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Monday that thousands of children have undergone cardiac surgeries completely free of cost through the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme.

The Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme are also successfully running he said while addressing a “Stroke Awareness” seminar at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS).

A video was also launched on the occasion to create awareness about provincial stroke. An electric stroke ambulance was also launched on the occasion.

COO PCB Sameer Syed, cricketer Aqib Javed, Olympic player gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, cricketer Azhar Ali, cricketer Aamir Jamal, cricketer Noman Ali, cricketer Muhammad Harira and coach Salman Butt were present on the occasion.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Asif Bashir, Principal Amir ud din Medical College/General Hospital Lahore Prof. Farooq Afzal, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Zohra Khanum, and others were present.

Prof Qasim Bashir explained the aims and objectives of the awareness seminar.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, in his address to the participants said, “Today, the presence of PCB stars is highlighting the importance of this awareness seminar. Under the leadership of respected brother Mohsin Naqvi, PCB is making Pakistan proud all over the world.”

The minister further said that nurses are the daughters of this nation who are busy serving patients in hospitals day and night. Currently, 14 primary stroke centers are functioning across Punjab, he said.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that so far, rescuers have saved the public from losses worth Rs 700 billion by providing timely emergency services. More than 180 patients have been saved through air ambulances to date, he added.

COO PCB Sameer Syed said that we have responded to the mission of Prof Qasim Bashir, we should spread awareness about stroke from house to house.

Former cricketer Aqib Javed said that awareness is more important than the treatment of any disease, it is a very good initiative for stroke patients. Cricketer Azhar Ali said that awareness about stroke will benefit the public a lot and appreciated this effort of the Punjab government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

