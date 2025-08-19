BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

CM orders steps ahead of possible cloudburst, heavy rains

Recorder Report Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all stakeholders to take emergency measures in view of possible cloudburst and torrential rains across Punjab.

She has directed PDMA, administration, rescue 1122, police and other relevant institutions. She has also directed doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals and health centers to remain alert in order to cope up with any untoward situation.

She has directed C&W officials to immediately repair and restore the roads affected by the rains and further directed the administration and other relevant stakeholders to remain alert 24/7 in view of the heavy rains in Chakwal and other areas. She has directed to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people in low-lying areas of Chakwal, along with prohibiting bathing in rivers and canals. She has directed the police squad to patrol all the areas.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also directed to ensure timely evacuation of the population in affected areas due to floodwaters.

She directed to restore flow of traffic by removing obstacles from small and big roads affected by the heavy rains. She said, “Cloudbursts and torrential rains are natural calamities, the administration and other relevant institutions are put on high alert across the province.”

She emphasised, “All the relevant institutions should remain alert at all times, in view of danger of possible torrential rains and cloudburst, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.”



