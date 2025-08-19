PPPA holds discussions on trade, economic situation

LAHORE: The PIAF Pioneer Progressive Alliance (PPPA) convened an important meeting under the chairmanship of Mian Anjum Nisar, focusing on comprehensive discussions regarding the country’s prevailing trade and economic situation, challenges confronting the business community, the performance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and government initiatives aimed at economic revival.

The gathering brought together prominent business leaders including LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, Chairman Pioneer Business Group Ali Hussam Asghar, Chairman PIAF Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Nasrullah Mughal, Khurram Lodhi, Tanveer Ahmed, Abdul Wadood Alvi, Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, Arshad Khan, and other distinguished members of the business community.

During the proceedings, Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar extended high appreciation for the outstanding performance demonstrated by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry. The assembled participants acknowledged their exemplary services with a standing ovation, recognizing their dedication to the business sector. Nisar emphasized that safeguarding the interests of the business community and creating a conducive environment for trade and investment represents a collective responsibility that every institution and leader must shoulder.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad addressed the assembly, reaffirming the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to addressing traders’ concerns from its inception. He highlighted that the LCCI has consistently remained dedicated to providing comprehensive guidance and facilitation to every business entity operating within its jurisdiction, ensuring that their voices are heard and their challenges are addressed through appropriate channels.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman stressed the critical importance of maintaining close cooperation with government authorities and engaging regularly with policymakers to achieve stability within the business environment. He called upon traders and business leaders to assume constructive roles in advancing national economic development and fostering industrial growth, emphasizing that collaborative efforts between the private sector and government institutions are essential for sustainable progress.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed confidence that the implementation of pro-business policies, enhanced facilities, and industry-friendly initiatives would significantly accelerate industrial development throughout Pakistan. He underscored the potential for these measures to create a more favourable climate for business operations and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Ali Hussam Asghar elaborated on the PPP Alliance’s active commitment to protecting the interests of the business community while ensuring that immediate attention is directed toward resolving their pressing problems. He emphasized that these efforts are designed to boost investment levels and strengthen the national economy through sustained support for business activities and entrepreneurial ventures.

Former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian presented a formal resolution paying tribute to the current LCCI leadership, which received unanimous approval from all participants and was acknowledged with another standing ovation. He emphasized that addressing the multifaceted problems facing the business community serves as a cornerstone for ensuring economic stability and creating an attractive investment climate that encourages both local and international businesses to establish operations in Pakistan.

Former Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal contributed to the discussion by highlighting the essential nature of establishing robust linkages between government institutions and trade organizations. He argued that such connections are fundamental to promoting sustained industrial growth and developing business-friendly policies that can adapt to changing market conditions and global economic trends.

The participants collectively observed that while government initiatives directed toward economic revival deserve commendation for their strategic vision and potential impact, their successful implementation requires the active involvement and cooperation of the business community and trade bodies. The meeting participants recognized that government policies alone cannot achieve desired economic outcomes without meaningful participation from private sector stakeholders who understand market dynamics and operational challenges.

The assembly emphasized the urgent necessity of addressing several critical issues that continue to hamper business operations and economic growth. These pressing concerns include the rationalization of electricity and gas tariffs, the establishment of competitive industrial rates, and improved access to financial facilities that can adequately support trade and industrial activities throughout the country.

The participants agreed that resolving these fundamental issues would create a more enabling environment for business expansion and economic development, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s broader goals of economic revival and sustainable growth.

