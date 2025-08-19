CDC and PICG launch ‘Shareholder Agahi’ portal

KARACHI: A landmark initiative aimed at strengthening investor education and corporate governance in Pakistan was unveiled on Monday with the launch of ‘Shareholder Agahi’ a digital portal jointly developed by the Central Depository Company (CDC) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG).

Shareholder Agahi’ provides shareholders with user-friendly tools to make informed decisions. The portal features sections on shareholder rights and responsibilities, FAQs, video tutorials, recorded webinars, and online learning modules. It also hosts a comprehensive library of guidelines, research, and articles, while offering investors real-time access to company announcements, upcoming meetings, and e-voting options.

CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber said the portal underscored the company’s role in building transparency and deepening participation in the capital markets. “By leveraging our expertise in market operations, we continuously work to enhance transparency and investor participation. Shareholder Agahi is a prime example of how we advance the market by providing investors with seamless access to information and engagement tools,” he noted.

PICG President and CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim described the initiative as a step forward in aligning Pakistan’s governance practices with international standards. “We look forward to expanding resources and fostering a robust platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue among shareholders, regulators, corporations, and other key stakeholders,” she said.

Available in both Urdu and English, the portal is intended to be inclusive and accessible to investors across Pakistan. Officials said Shareholder Agahi would not only promote greater awareness of shareholder rights but also strengthen corporate governance under the SECP’s Capital Market Development Plan.

The portal can be accessed at www.shareholder agahi.com.

The platform, designed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), was formally launched during a consultative workshop on “Unlocking Capital Market Potential for Banks” in Karachi. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the initiative alongside SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad, CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber, and PICG President and CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim.

