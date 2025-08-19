BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-19

FTO says President upheld their 98pc decisions against FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said Monday that the President of Pakistan has upheld 98 percent decisions of the FTO against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and rejected almost all representations of the tax department.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) hosted the formal launch of ‘Mohatsib ki Diary’, authored by Dr Asif Mahmood Jah. The ceremony was attended by prominent business leaders, senior tax officials, retired bureaucrats, members of academia, and representatives of the media.

Addressing the gathering, FTO stated that the FTO office has given respect to the aggrieved taxpayers without charging any fee from them. The FBR is implementing almost all orders of the FBR and submitting compliance reports on regular basis.

Dr Jah highlighted the transformation of the FTO and recalled the challenges of reforming entrenched bureaucratic structures but underscored how merit-based team selection, transparency, and persistence allowed record progress in the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office.

According to official figures, Dr Jah’s tenure set unprecedented benchmarks. The trends of complaints registered against the FBR revealed that 3,038 complains were registered in 2021; 6,480 complaints in 2022; 8,076 complaints in 2023; 13,506 complaints in 2024 and till January 1, 2025, cumulative complaints stood at 25,000. Thus, the total complaints registered during 2021–2025 totalled at 50,904 and 44,370 complaints were disposed of during the period.

In comparison, during the previous 20 years (2001–2020) only 37,118 complaints were registered and 26,228 were subsequently disposed of.

Beyond his official role, Dr Jah also shed light on his philanthropic initiatives through the Customs Health Care Society, which has consistently supported marginalized communities—most notably during the devastating floods in Pakistan and in relief operations for earthquake victims in Turkey.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to Dr Jah’s distinguished services both as a civil servant and as a social worker. The Managing Director of the National Book Foundation praised his integrity, dedication, and deep respect for his late father, Muhammad Bashir Ahmad, whom he credited as the true source of his success.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President ICCI, hailed Dr Jah’s performance in addressing taxpayers’ grievances against FBR and tax authorities.

Dr Inam-Ul-Haq Javeid, famous poet and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis at Federal Ombudsman shared the crux of the Mohatsib ki Diary.

Former Member Customs Ramzan Bhatti and former Member Income Tax Salman Nabi also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR ICCI FTO President of Pakistan Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Mohatsib ki Diary

Comments

200 characters

FTO says President upheld their 98pc decisions against FBR

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories