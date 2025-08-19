Southern Punjab’s ‘green gold’

In the parched plains of southern Punjab, where wheat and cotton once dominated, a new hope is quietly taking root, in olive cultivation.

With its climate-resilient characteristics and high market value, the olive crop is drawing increasing attention from both farmers and policymakers. Yet, the region’s vast olive potential remains largely untapped; it is constrained by systemic gaps and fragmented efforts.

Districts like Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Multan and Bahawalpur offer an ideal environment for olive farming. With semi-arid conditions, abundant sunlight, and well-drained soils, olive trees known for their drought tolerance may thrive where traditional crops are increasingly unsustainable.

We have seen first-hand that olives grow well in this climate. “I have planted 100 trees on my land, and they’ve survived two drought seasons,” says Rasheed Ahmed, a farmer from Fazilpur, Rajanpur, who recently transitioned from wheat to olives with the help of an agriculture officer.

From trials to transformation

Initial pilot projects led by the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and the Punjab Agriculture Department have proven that olive cultivars such as Coratina, Arbequina, and Picual are well-suited to Southern Punjab. Despite this, fewer than 10% of suitable lands have been converted to olive orchards.

“The region could easily support over 200,000 hectares of olive plantations, but currently only a few thousand are under cultivation,” estimates Dr. Liaqat Ali, a horticulturist at the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies.

The Pakistan Olive Oil Council and Italian-funded projects have provided valuable support, but outreach remains limited to select progressive farmers.

Barriers on the ground

Despite its potential, olive farming in southern Punjab is held back by inadequate extension services as farmers complain of little follow-up after initial sapling distribution, absence of local processing units without nearby oil extraction facilities, many growers are forced to sell prematurely. Then the credit constraints as olive cultivation offers returns only after 3 to 5 years, but loans are geared toward seasonal crops, and policy fragmentation as no central framework exists to coordinate olive development efforts.

“No one came back to guide us on irrigation or pest control,” says Niaz Khan, a small farmer from Layyah.

Field-informed policy recommendations

To unlock the potential of olive cultivation in southern Punjab, policy needs to be farmer centric, inclusive, and integrated. Based on field insights, the following measures are critical;

Establish olive development clusters designate ‘Olive Zones’ with nurseries, processing units, and labs supported under Punjab’s Agriculture Transformation Plan. Subsidized drip irrigation and orchard loans. Introduce drip irrigation subsidies and medium-term loans. Strengthen farmer training and advisory services. Partner with universities to train farmers in olive cultivation. Facilitate Public-Private partnerships by encouraging investments in mobile oil mills and processing units. Digital platforms and traceability by launching digital tools for market access and traceable certification.

A missed opportunity?

Southern Punjab stands at a crossroads. While olives may not replace staple crops, they can offer high-value diversification, particularly for smallholders and rainfed farmers.

“This isn’t just a crop, it’s a way out of poverty and dependence on imports,” says Dr. Muhammad Ali Imran, agricultural economist, MNS-University of Agriculture Multan, reflecting on the potential to reduce Pakistan’s USD 4 billion edible oil import bill through localized olive oil production.

With proper strategy, community engagement, and targeted investment, southern Punjab could become Pakistan’s leading olive belt delivering economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and rural empowerment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025