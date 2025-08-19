Parliament Lodges: Impediments to development, repair works highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The Senate House Committee was informed on Monday that the federal government owes contractors liabilities of Rs780 million, which has affected the quality and pace of work regarding repair and maintenance of Parliament Lodges and progress on the construction of 104 new family suites.

The meeting of the Senate House Committee, chaired by Senator Syedaal Khan, deputy chairman Senate, was held on Monday to review the status of repair and maintenance work of Parliament Lodges and progress on the construction of 104 new family suites.

The meeting was attended by senators Poonjo Bheel, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Nasir Mehmood, Danesh Kumar, Hidayatullah Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Fawzia Arshad, Khalida Ateeb, and Naseema Ehsan.

The committee was briefed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on compliance with directives issued in its previous meetings. It was informed that CDA had suspended the assistant director (Parliament Lodges) for inefficiency, detected over-billing of utility charges, installed a biometric attendance system, and completed renovation of 16 suites. Repair work on the remaining 13 suites is expected to be completed within three months.

The chairman expressed serious concern over the slow pace of work at the Parliament Lodges and emphasised his responsibility to safeguard the rights of Members of Parliament without discrimination.

Senators Bushra Anjum Butt and Khalida Ateeb raised the issue of termite infestation in their lodges and demanded fumigation. Senator Naseema Ehsan criticised the use of substandard material in her allotted lodge, stating that the poor quality of work had prevented her from shifting her family. Taking strict notice, the chairman directed the CDA to complete all pending work within five days. He further recommended that senators without residences in Islamabad be given priority in allotment over those already accommodated.

The CDA chairman apprised the committee that the federal government owes contractors liabilities of Rs780 million, which has affected the quality and pace of work. Member Finance, CDA, informed that Rs369 million has been allocated annually for repair, maintenance, utilities, and salaries of Parliament Lodges staff.

The chairman observed that for the past 16 months, the committee has witnessed a lack of seriousness from CDA and the ministries of Finance, Planning, and Interior, with little tangible progress.

He directed the CDA to provide written evidence of delays in the referred projects.

Regarding the project of 104 additional suites, the committee was informed that four attempts at tendering failed due to stringent CDA regulations.

The project has now been divided into phases, attracting competitive bids, and CDA assured completion within one year.

With consensus, the chairman constituted a sub-committee to examine issues relating to the Parliament Lodges and the construction of the 104 suites. The secretaries of Finance, Interior, and Planning, along with the Minister for Finance and the chairman CDA, were directed to assist the sub-committee and devise a comprehensive strategy for expediting the stalled projects.

The chairman further directed the CDA to submit a detailed report of expenditures incurred on Parliament Lodges during the last three years. The report must include lodge-wise details, brand names of procured items, and the amounts spent on each lodge, within two days.

The committee also reviewed the pressing issue of shortage of accommodation. It was noted that newly-elected members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing difficulties in allotment due to shortage of lodges and the uninhabitable condition of basement lodges.

The committee also discussed the case of a lodge at Parliament Lodges.

The chairman expressed concerns over the delay in the legal action against the stay order issued by a Civil Court in Peshawar and directed immediate legal action as per legal opinion given by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

