Aug 19, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-19

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 19, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 19, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 15-08-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,200        280        16,480        16,480          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,361        300        17,661        17,661          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

