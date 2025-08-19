BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-19

Oil prices edge higher ahead of Trump-Zelenskiy meeting

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged up on Monday as investors awaited talks between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart after an inconclusive US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.52%, to $66.19 a barrel by 12:00 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 38 cents, or 0.61%, at $63.18.

Last week Brent eased by 1.1% while WTI dropped 1.7%.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was ready to work to end the war with Russia ahead of a meeting with Trump where he could face pressure to accept terms favourable to Moscow.

Investors are watching for clues on potential ramifications for global oil supply, with potential for either a tightening of sanctions or steps toward reconciliation.

“The market is still locked in a speculative fervour right now,” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst with Price Futures Group. “Traders seem to be very pessimistic on prices, which either meant they were expecting a cease fire deal or they think President Trump won’t follow though with the tough sanctions.”

Trump told Ukraine on Monday to give up hopes of getting back annexed Crimea or joining NATO, emerging more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

The Alaska summit ended with no agreement to resolve or pause the war, though Trump emerged from talks more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal rather than a ceasefire first.

Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India’s purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and had to stop, reviving concerns about supply flows.

“India acts as a global clearing house for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” Navarro said.

Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova, said: “The US adviser’s sharp words on India’s Russian crude imports, paired with postponed trade talks, revive concerns that energy flows remain hostage to trade and diplomatic frictions, even as peace prospects in Ukraine brighten.”

Investors are also watching for clues on US interest rates from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at this week’s Jackson Hole meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge higher ahead of Trump-Zelenskiy meeting

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories