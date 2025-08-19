BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-19

Asia FX steady

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies held steady and stock markets traded mixed on Monday as investors braced for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Malaysia’s ringgit and the Taiwan dollar shed 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, while other currencies in the region were largely subdued.

The dollar index edged higher, recovering from last week’s decline as traders scaled back bets on a jumbo Fed rate cut next month.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium through August 21-23 is the week’s main event, where Chair Jerome Powell is set to outline the Fed’s economic outlook and policy framework.

Markets are now pricing in an 84.2% chance of a quarter-point Fed rate cut next month, and are priced for more easing by December.

ANZ strategists said Powell is unlikely to be as candid as last year when he made the case for imminent rate cuts.

“Our base case remains that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting,” they said in a note.

Market focus for the day is on the Trump-Zelenskiy meeting as Washington presses Kyiv for a swift peace deal to end the Ukraine war.

Equities in Southeast Asia traded mixed, with Singapore down 0.8%. Thailand shed 0.4%, while Taiwan advanced 0.6% to a record high.

South Korean shares slumped 1.3%, with chip stocks leading the decline following reports US President Donald Trump would unveil tariffs on semiconductor imports in coming weeks.

“While broader sentiments remain supportive on expectations that the Fed may cut rate at its next meeting, there are concerns on sectoral tariffs – pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and even metals,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Asia FX

Comments

200 characters

Asia FX steady

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories