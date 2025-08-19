BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-19

European shares muted as markets await Ukraine talks

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

FRANKFURT: European shares were subdued on Monday, ahead of key meetings between Ukraine, European leaders and US President Donald Trump, following a Russia-US summit that ended without an immediate agreement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% up, after logging a second straight weekly gain on Friday.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Trump along with other European leaders in a bid to draw out a peace deal that will not favour Moscow.

Trump met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday and agreed that a peace deal should be worked upon without a ceasefire.

Europe’s index tracking aerospace and defence stocks was up 0.7%, after falling in the last session. UK’s Babcock gained 5.2% after RBC initiated the engineering company at “Outperform”.

“If we can get to a peace agreement, the market would likely take that positively, but it remains unclear at this stage, given that the two sides seem quite far apart,” said Kiran Ganesh, multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We don’t have a lot of clarity on how they (important market catalysts) might turn out, so the market has been quite directionless.”

Most sectors on the benchmark STOXX 600 were lower, with a 1.6% and 0.5% decline in miners and heavyweight banks weighing the most.

Novo Nordisk jumped 6.6% after the drugmaker’s weight-loss drug Wegovy received an accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat a serious liver condition.

Separately, it announced it was offering its diabetes drug Ozempic for $499 per month to eligible patients in the US

The gains boosted the healthcare sector up 1.4%, logging its eighth session of gains. The sector took a beating this year, on uncertainty around Trump’s pharma tariffs, but is making a recovery.

Most regional bourses also closed lower, while UK’s FTSE 100 managed to eke out a 0.2% gain.

The Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week will be in focus, where Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers will talk economic outlook and the central bank’s policy framework.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares muted as markets await Ukraine talks

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories