Of phantom victories and misplaced bravado

EDITORIAL: The bizarre claims made by India’s air force chief on August 9 — that five Pakistani fighter jets and one military aircraft were downed by India’s Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system during the four-day hostilities between the two nations in May — have not only raised eyebrows across international defence circles, they also once again signal that the imperatives of Indian domestic politics are spilling over into the military domain. Why it took a full three months for such assertions to surface, especially given the sharp criticism the Indian government and military faced over the debacle of Operation Sindoor is puzzling indeed. If anything, the Indian government would have been eager to trumpet any success it could claim during the conflict. That there was complete silence over these purported losses highlights that these latest claims are more political theatre than military fact.

In the past three months, the Modi regime has faced mounting pressures unlike any in its decade in power, with sustained challenges emerging simultaneously both at home and abroad. Its reckless escalation of hostilities with Pakistan exposed the hollowness of its hubristic foreign policy, while the battlefield defeat left it humiliated domestically, with the Indian opposition quick to seize on the debacle as proof of its incompetence and misplaced bravado. It is important to note that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had recently alleged that the Modi government had “tied the hands” of IAF pilots through operational restrictions before sending them into battle, with this accusation gaining significant traction in Indian media. As has also been pointed out by respected defence analyst Pravin Sawhney, the IAF chief’s choice to use this moment to not only claim the downing of Pakistani aircraft but also credit the supposed “success” of Operation Sindoor to “political will” and the operational freedom granted to the military by political leaders is clearly a calculated bid to deflect criticism from the ruling BJP and bolster its narrative.

Also adding to the Modi administration’s troubles is the marked downturn in US-India relations, underscored by Washington imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports and objecting to India’s oil imports from Russia, developments that have tightened economic pressures on New Delhi. Further chafing the Indian establishment, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has undertaken two successful visits to the US in the past three months that also included a fruitful meeting with the American president. Moreover, Donald Trump’s repeated assertions of having brokered the May ceasefire has proven particularly irksome to New Delhi, considering India’s long-standing stance of not allowing third parties to intervene in bilateral relations with Pakistan. In the backdrop of these developments, a frazzled Modi regime has lurched from blunder to blunder, with the claims of downing Pakistani aircraft a fresh testament to the confusion and ineptitude defining its recent conduct. One cannot help but agree with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that “senior Indian military officers are being used as the faces of monumental failure caused by the strategic short-sightedness of Indian politicians”.

Beyond the headlines, the IAF chief’s claims raise several basic questions: where is the electronic evidence to substantiate the alleged downings of Pakistani aircraft, given that his speech offered none; why did he not specify which PAF fighter jets were supposedly destroyed; and why, despite admitting to their own losses in May, did senior Indian military personnel make no mention of any kills until now. In contrast, Pakistan’s claim to have downed six Indian aircraft during the May hostilities was backed with clear evidence before an international audience, later corroborated by independent defence analysts and foreign intelligence assessments. Absent similar proof from India, the IAF chief’s assertions lack credibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025