Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 18, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.86 11.36
2-Week 10.84 11.34
1-Month 10.80 11.30
3-Month 10.81 11.06
6-Month 10.80 11.05
9-Month 10.75 11.25
1-Year 10.75 11.25
==========================
Data source: SBP
