Govt launches URAAN AI Techathon to drive innovation, economic transformation

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Monday launched the URAAN AI Techathon 1.0 in Islamabad under its flagship URAAN Pakistan initiative, aimed at mobilising youth and professionals to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to real-world challenges.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said the Techathon was part of the URAAN Pakistan National Innovation Mission and was designed to build national capacity in AI and machine learning while boosting Pakistan’s global visibility in emerging technologies.

“This is not just a competition but a movement to empower youth and transform key sectors of the economy,” he said, stressing that AI is already reshaping health, education, agriculture, industry and governance. “Pakistan will not remain a spectator in the AI revolution but will emerge as a rising leader,” he added.

The minister announced the launch of a dedicated online portal for registrations, communication and resources, and assured that inclusive participation from underserved and remote regions would be ensured. He said the initiative was closely aligned with Vision 2025, the c and sectoral strategies.

Iqbal underlined that the government’s focus was on leveraging AI to deliver innovative solutions in health, education, agriculture and climate change, with local startups, universities and technology parks playing a central role.

He added that AI was being integrated into curricula and national capacity was being developed through training, mentorship and Centres of Excellence.

“Through initiatives like the URAAN AI Techathon 1.0, we are not only nurturing innovation but also preparing Pakistan to move towards a trillion-dollar economy by 2035,” the minister said.

Concluding, he urged young innovators to step forward and prove that their vision and creativity could match the best in the world.