Pakistan

NDMA advises public to avoid travel in mountainous areas amid heavy rains, landslides

BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 08:24pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a travel advisory warning of landslides, flash floods and widespread road closures in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining northern areas, urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

According to NDMA, multiple roads in the region have been damaged or rendered impassable due to ongoing landslides and flood-related incidents.

“In Torghar, Battagram, Shangla and Lower Kohistan, traffic has been suspended along major roads, while sections of Tatta Pani Road (320–360 km), Gilgit Road (400–420 km), Hunza Road (530 km) and parts of the Karakoram Highway remain blocked,” the NDMA said.

In addition, Jasar Road and Mingora–Swat Road are facing a heightened risk of flooding and landslides. Authorities have advised tourists to refrain from using these routes.

The advisory further noted that Saramo Bridge in Ghanche and Saltoro Bridge in Shyok have been badly affected, with no alternative routes available. In Skardu, a makeshift unsafe road exists towards Baghicha, but NDMA has urged travelers to avoid it.

Similarly, the Astore-Chilim Road has been blocked, with Deosai being the only alternative route.

Access to Ghizer through Diyan, Thale Broq, Shandur, Khaltie, Dain and Ishkoman remains closed, while roads from Hopper to Nagar, Gulmit to Gojal and Gilgit to Jaglot have also been severely impacted. In Shigar and Skardu, routes from Thangul Nala and Kargil to Kharmang have also been shut down.

The NDMA has cautioned that several areas have no viable detours and urged citizens to stay away from both closed and unsafe alternative roads. Travelers have been asked to follow official instructions, cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

NDMA northern areas Torrential rain landslide in Gilgit Baltistan Tourism in GB Tourism in KP Mountainous areas Landslides in KP

