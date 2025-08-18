BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Most Gulf bourses slip on geopolitics, Fed rate cut uncertainty

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf equities ended lower on Monday, led by the Qatar index, as investors turned cautious while awaiting developments from a meeting between the U.S. and Ukraine presidents, and an annual Federal Reserve conference at Jackson Hole.

Friday’s U.S. data showed July retail sales rose as expected, but weaker consumer confidence and softer factory output suggested tariffs were weighing on parts of the economy, clouding the Fed’s rate path. Traders are pricing an about 85% chance of a 25-basis-point cut on September 17, with further easing by year-end.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine should abandon hopes of regaining annexed Crimea or joining NATO, ahead of a meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders in Washington.

The Qatari benchmark index was down for a second day and fell 0.6% as investors took profits after an earnings-fuelled rally, with all constituents in the red. Qatar National Bank declined 0.9% and Industries Qatar fell 1.5%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.1%, ending a two-session rise, with most stocks lower. ACWA Power fell 1.5%, while Saudi Arabian Mining and Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction each lost 1.1%. Umm Al Qura said it sold a land plot for 145.1 million riyals.

Gulf markets dip as Trump-Putin talks fell short

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index eased 0.1%, its ninth straight decline and longest losing streak since February 2024. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell 1.6% and First Abu Dhabi Bank slipped 1.3%.

“GCC markets are exhibiting signs of consolidation after a period of strong gains following the end of the Q2 earnings season,” said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index rose for a third straight session and inched up 0.1%, supported by gains in finance and real estate shares. Emaar Properties advanced 1% and Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, added 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.4%, pressured by a 3.8% drop in a tobacco maker Eastern Company and a 1.3% decline in Talaat Moustafa. Arabian Cement jumped 5.6% after second-quarter group profit more than tripled.

-------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    lost 0.1% to 10,886
 KUWAIT          down 0.4% to 9,318
 QATAR           fell 0.6% to 11,516
 EGYPT           down 0.4% to 35,825
 BAHRAIN         lost 0.1% to 1,934
 OMAN            up 0.2% to 4,930
 ABU DHABI       down 0.1% to 10,213
 DUBAI           added 0.1% to 6,129
-------------------------------------
Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes Most Gulf shares

