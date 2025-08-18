BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee turns lower after setting two-month peak

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:41pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE turned lower on Monday in a modest setback after their recent strong advance to a two-month peak, while cocoa prices were higher.

Coffee

Arabica coffee futures were down 0.8% at $3.3880 per lb by 1115 GMT.

Prices rose a two-month high of $3.4690 in early trade on follow-through buying after rising by nearly 5% on Friday.

Dealers said the recent run-up had been driven partly by a drop in certified exchange stocks to a one-year low as roasters look to secure alternative supplies following the imposition of a 50% tariff on U.S. imports of Brazilian coffee.

They noted, however, the latest data for August 15 showed a slight rise to 731,739 bags, an increase of 5,078 bags from a day earlier.

Speculators added to their net long position in Arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to August 12, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Robusta coffee fell 1.35% to $4,012 a metric ton.

Arabica coffee hits 6-week high, buoyed by low stocks

Cocoa

New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $8,343 a ton.

Dealers said dry weather in West Africa had raised concerns about the outlook for the upcoming 2025/26 main crop.

London cocoa gained 0.5% to 5,578 pounds per ton.

Ivory Coast’s cocoa grind dropped 31.2% year-on-year in July to 39,301 metric tons, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Monday, with grinders citing poor bean quality and low volumes of the mid-crop.

Sugar

Raw sugar fell 1.3% to 16.22 cents per lb.

China imported 740,000 tons of sugar in July, up 76.4% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.

White sugar fell 1.3% to $475.10 a ton.

Coffee Arabica coffee coffee prices

Comments

200 characters

Arabica coffee turns lower after setting two-month peak

KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points to hit fresh all-time high

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Circular debt: Pakistan govt moves to cut LNG import, reform gas sector

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

CCP approves Nippon Express stake acquisition in TCS Logistics

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Pakistan rupee continues upward momentum, marks 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

Read more stories