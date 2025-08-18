BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,111 Increased By 148.5 (0.99%)
BR30 42,697 Increased By 618.6 (1.47%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India recommends import tariffs for three years on some steel products

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India has recommended a three-year import tariff of 11%-12% on some steel products to curb shipments from top producer China.

The levy, if imposed, will start at 12%. It will be eased to 11.5% in the second year and to 11% in the third year, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification dated August 16.

“The Authority concludes that there is a recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports,” the notification said, adding that this could cause serious injury to the domestic steel sector.

The DGTR also said that due to 50% tariffs on steel imports into the U.S., coupled with similar measures by other countries, a bulk of steel volumes are lying with manufacturers across the world.

“Therefore, the safeguard duty must address, not only the serious injury suffered by the domestic industry…but also the threat of serious injury that is likely to arise in the future.”

India’s JSW Steel, Japan’s JFE to invest $669 million to boost electrical steel output

The final recommendation follows preliminary findings, after which the Indian government in April imposed a 12% temporary tariff for 200 days.

Earlier on Monday, Japanese steel lobby groups said they have requested the early introduction of measures to prevent the evasion of anti-dumping tariffs aimed at protecting their domestic sector from unfair imports.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s import tariffs on steel have fuelled a wave of trade frictions against Chinese steel, with countries including South Korea and Vietnam imposing anti-dumping levy.

India steel Tariffs steel products India tariffs Indian steel

Comments

200 characters

India recommends import tariffs for three years on some steel products

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

Suicide attack foiled in Balochistan, suspect arrested: CM Bugti

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan resumes rescue operations in flood-hit areas; death toll over 300

Read more stories