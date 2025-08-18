BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

  • India, Bangladesh employed similar measures for digital payment push
Faiza Virani Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:04pm

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has tightened documentation of the retail and e-commerce sectors by capping cash transactions at Rs200,000 applicable to both traditional markets and online Cash on Delivery (CoD) orders. This is likely to put pressure on retailers, consumers to turn towards a cashless economy.

FBR sets Rs200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Impact on digital payments

By capping cash payments, the FBR is nudging both retailers and consumers towards digital channels (bank transfers, debit/credit cards, mobile wallets, Raast).

One reason CoD dominates in Pakistan’s e-commerce (over 80% of orders) is consumer distrust of online payments. The new cap could push platforms to build stronger trust in digital checkout.

This is likely to lead to greater financial inclusion as small businesses and e-commerce platforms integrate digital payment systems.

High-value shoppers who relied on CoD may now be pushed toward pre-payment or digital settlement, reducing dependency on cash.

Impact on e-commerce

Logistics and courier companies handling CoD will need to adjust systems to reject or split orders above Rs 200,000, which is likely to increase operational complexity.

One reason CoD dominates in Pakistan’s e-commerce (over 80% of orders) is consumer distrust of online payments. The new cap could push platforms to build stronger trust in digital checkout.

Lower cash handling by couriers may even reduce theft, fraud and cash mismanagement.

Taxing the digital frontier: Pakistan’s bold move to tap e-commerce and online revenues

This latest move aligns with International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed reforms to formalise the economy and increase tax compliance as digital payments are likely to create a trail of transactions that can be monitored and taxed.

Similar restrictions have also been enforced in other countries.

India, for instance, capped cash transactions above INR 200,000 in a day in 2017, a move that coincided with the country’s demonetisation drive and spurred the adoption of payment platforms like UPI.

Bangladesh, too, has set caps on cash payments for corporate expenses to encourage digital trails.

Pakistan’s measure mirrors these regional shifts, though adoption may be slower given the dominance of cash.

If enforced effectively, the Rs200,000 limit could help accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward a cash-lite economy, in line with IMF-backed reform commitments. Success, however, will hinge on whether retailers and consumers adapt smoothly - or resist the transition.

Ecommerce Federal Board of Revenue FBR RETAILERS Digital payments Digitization of economy digitalisation of payments Cash on Delivery Rs200,000 cash cap

Comments

200 characters

Digitalisation: FBR’s Rs200,000 cash cap puts pressure on retailers, e-commerce

KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points to hit fresh all-time high

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

Circular debt: Pakistan govt moves to cut LNG import, reform gas sector

Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

Finance Division, not FBR, will present next year’s budget

CCP approves Nippon Express stake acquisition in TCS Logistics

Pakistan rupee continues upward momentum, marks 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Honda Atlas to launch hybrid model in Pakistan with advanced sensing tech

Read more stories