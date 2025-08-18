BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.56%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
HUBC 160.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.72%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.11%)
NBP 144.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.1%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.39%)
PRL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.07 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,373 Increased By 881.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.1 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

  • Latest cases involve 72-month-old girl from Kohistan, 21-month-old girl from Badin
APP Published 18 Aug, 2025 01:43pm
A boy receives polio vaccine drops, during an anti-polio campaign, in Karachi. Photo: Reuters/File
A boy receives polio vaccine drops, during an anti-polio campaign, in Karachi. Photo: Reuters/File

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new cases of polio in Pakistan, climbing the countrywide tally to 21 this year.

According to the official of Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication, one case was reported from district Kohistan Lower, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the other from district Badin, Sindh.

The latest cases involve a 72-month-old girl from Union Council Pattan in District Kohistan Lower and a 21-month-old girl from Union Council Matli-2 in District Badin.

With these detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 21 with 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Unfinished fight against poliovirus

He said that polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, alongside timely completion of all routine immunizations.

He said that despite significant progress, the continued detection of polio cases shows that children remain at risk in areas with low vaccine acceptance.

He added from September 1 to 7, 2025, a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign will take place, targeting more than 28 million children under the age of five in 99 districts across all provinces and regions.

The official said that the campaign in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted from September 15. The goal is to ensure every child in these districts receives the vaccine to protect them from the lifelong consequences of polio.

NIH confirms three new polio cases

“This campaign is part of ongoing efforts to quickly strengthen immunity among children and close existing protection gaps,” he added.

He said that parents and caregivers have been urged to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine during this and every campaign.

He said while frontline health workers continue to deliver critical vaccines to children, parents and caregivers can play an important role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses of the polio vaccine and complete their routine immunizations.

He said communities can protect their children by actively supporting vaccination efforts, countering misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate.

anti polio drive polio case Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme poliovirus cases poliovirus positive case National Polio Management Team

Comments

200 characters

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories