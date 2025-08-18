Heavy rain disrupts traffic, floods roads in India’s Mumbai

MUMBAI: Incessant heavy rain lashed India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, disrupting flights, flooding roads and prompting shutdowns of schools.

Some parts of Mumbai recorded more than 140 mm (5 inches) of rain from Monday morning, the weather department said, causing traffic snarls as cars stalled on inundated roads.

Three people were injured when the staircase of a two-storeyed building collapsed in a southern district of the city late on Sunday night.

The weather department warned of heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, issuing a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas, and authorities asked residents to stay home.

At least nine incoming flights into Mumbai aborted landing, news website NDTV said.

It was not immediately clear whether the flights had been diverted elsewhere.

Torrential rain has killed dozens of people and deluged villages in India’s Himalaya mountains over the last two weeks.