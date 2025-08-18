BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.17%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.56%)
FCCL 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.7%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
HUBC 160.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.88%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
MLCF 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.21%)
NBP 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.27%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.54%)
PREMA 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.21%)
PRL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
PTC 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.74%)
SSGC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.21%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,036 Increased By 73.9 (0.49%)
BR30 42,424 Increased By 345.2 (0.82%)
KSE100 147,366 Increased By 874 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.6 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India proposes lowering GST on small cars, insurance premiums, source says

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 12:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has proposed lowering the Goods and Services tax (GST) on small cars to 18% from the current 28% as part of sweeping consumption tax cuts, a government source said on Monday.

The reduction, part of a programme of the deepest tax cuts announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2017, will boost sales of the country’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki among other manufacturers.

The federal government has suggested lowering GST on small petrol and diesel cars to 18% from the current 28%, said the source who is directly involved in the matter.

India plans sweeping consumption tax cuts by October to boost economy

GST on health and life insurance premiums may also be lowered to 5% or even zero from 18% currently, the same source said.

The tax cuts, if approved, are expected to be announced by Diwali, a major, five-day Hindu festival in October, the source said. Diwali is also the country’s biggest shopping season.

India’s finance ministry did not reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

Sales of small cars, defined as those having engine capacity below 1200cc for petrol vehicles and 1500cc for diesel and not exceeding 4 metres in length, have slowed over the last few years as buyers switched to bigger, feature-rich SUVs.

Small cars made up a third of the 4.3 million passenger vehicles sold in the world’s third-largest automobile market last fiscal year, down from nearly 50% pre-COVID, industry data showed.

The tax cut will be a big win for Maruti, whose market share has plunged to about 40% from over 50% in the last five years as sales of its small cars such as Alto, Dzire and Wagon-R dropped.

The segment makes up half of all cars sold by Maruti - majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor.

Carmakers Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors also stand to gain.

Cars with higher engine capacity that currently attract 28% GST and an additional levy of up to 22% - resulting in total taxes of about 50% - may come under a new special rate of 40%, the source said.

The source added that details are being firmed up to consider if any extra levies should be imposed over the 40% to keep the overall tax incidence for big cars the same at 43%-50%.

The comments led to a sharp rise in automaker and insurance stocks.

Shares of automakers such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors jumped 2%-8% in the morning trade.

Shares of insurance companies such as ICICI Prudential , SBI Life, and LIC jumped 2%-4% The rise in auto, insurance and consumer firms stocks helped the wider market rise over 1%.

India subsumed local state levies into the new, nationwide GST in 2017, but faced criticism for its complex design that taxes products and services under four brackets- 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%.

It is now proposing its biggest revamp with a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%.

The final decision on rates will be made by October by the GST Council, which is chaired by the federal finance minister and has representatives from all states, before a countrywide rollout, the source said.

India Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors Indian stocks Indian rupee Indian government bonds india GST

Comments

200 characters

India proposes lowering GST on small cars, insurance premiums, source says

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories