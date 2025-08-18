BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
World

At least 20 killed and 134 people injured in blast at factory in Russia’s Ryazan region

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: The death toll from an unexplained blast last week at a production facility in Russia’s Ryazan region has jumped to at least 20 dead with another 134 people injured, local emergency services said on Monday.

Pavel Malkov, governor of the Ryazan region that lies just southeast of Moscow, said on Friday that the incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.

But it was unclear from Russian media reports what caused the fire or what exactly the factory was producing.

Ukraine foreign minister says Russia continues to kill civilians despite peace efforts

Official Russian sources gave no details beyond efforts to find and treat the injured.

“As of August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency incident,” the local emergency service headquarters said in a post on Telegram.

“There are 134 injured, of which 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 patients are undergoing outpatient treatment.”

