Australia’s NAB sees $85 million cost increase to fix staff underpay issue

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 11:57am
National Australia Bank warned its full-year expenses would be up to A$130 million ($84.7 million) higher after it discovered it had underpaid some of its staff, as it reported a slight increase in third-quarter earnings.

NAB, Australia’s top business lender, said a review of its payroll systems and remediation was ongoing and the final costs that could be incurred were uncertain.

The A$130 million set aside would increase the bank’s full-year operating expenses by about 4.5%, NAB said.

NAB said the issues were discovered during a payroll review that began in 2019 and it had started a broader review into examining payroll-related benefits given to staff under current and certain historical agreements.

National Australia Bank axes 6,000 jobs as annual profit jumps

NAB did not say how many staff were affected or the value of the discrepancies discovered.

“Paying our colleagues correctly is an absolute priority,” said Sarah White, NAB’s group executive people and culture. NAB Chief Executive Andrew Irvine said the issue was “disappointing and must be fixed.”

NAB said it was engaging with Finance Sector Union and the Fair Work Ombudsman while the issue was investigated.

“The FSU will meet with NAB again later this month to demand guarantees that workers will never again be ripped off on this scale,” said Wendy Streets, FSU national president.

The increased full-year expenses are unlikely to concern investors, analysts said, as NAB’s third-quarter costs of A$2.48 billion were below expectations.

“The payroll remediation disclosure will likely be treated as a one-off by the market, and in any event underlying costs looked well-managed,” said Thomas Strong, Citigroup’s banking analyst.

The bank reported A$1.77 billion ($1.15 billion) cash earnings for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$1.75 billion a year ago.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut interest rates by 75 basis points so far this year and signalled further easing ahead.

The lower interest rate environment has aided higher lending volumes and improved asset quality. NAB said business lending grew 4% and Australian home lending grew 2% during the quarter compared with the quarterly average of the first half.

Its net interest margin - a closely watched measure of bank performance which compares interest payments received on loans minus interest paid out to deposit holders - increased by 8 basis points.

NAB shares rose by as much as 2.7% to A$40.24, the highest level in three weeks, as the ASX200 was flat. The bank’s growing net interest margins and lower short-term funding costs were positive for NAB.

Excluding Markets and Treasury, NIM rose 4 basis points, mainly due to higher earnings on replicating portfolios and lower short-term funding costs.

NAB said the ratio of default but not impaired assets to gross loans rose 2 basis points, as Australian mortgage book arrears flattened and ratio trends in the Business and Private Banking segment showed early signs of stabilising.

The lender also booked a credit impairment charge of A$254 million in the quarter, mainly related to business lending in Australia and New Zealand and unsecured Australian retail portfolios.

