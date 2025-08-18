LSE Ventures approves stock split from Rs10 to Rs5 per share

LSE Ventures Limited announced on Monday that it had approved a stock split from Rs10 to Rs5 per share.

This company announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The approval is hereby accorded for subdivision of the authorized capital of LSE Ventures Limited from Rs3,000,000,000/- divided into 300,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs10.00 each to Rs3,000,000,000/- divided into 600,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs5.00 each.”

“Board of Directors of the company authorized to determine the entitlement dates and book closure dates to effectuate the stock-split,” it added.

LSE Ventures Limited was established on Jul 18, 2022, with the purpose of holding the legacy capital market infrastructure investments that had been made during the time of the functioning of the former Lahore Stock Exchange (LSE).

The principal activity of the company is to source and invest capital in growth oriented enterprises and emerging ventures generating positive cash flows.