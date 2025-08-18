BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
World

More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident, emergency agency says

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 08:44am

LAGOS: More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto State capsized on Sunday, the country’s emergency agency said.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized. Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on social media platform X.

At least 60 dead in Nigeria boat accident, official says

The agency said it is collaborating with local authorities and emergency responders in a search and rescue operation to locate the missing persons.

Three weeks ago, at least 13 people died and dozens more were missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger State, in north-central Nigeria.

