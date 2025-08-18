BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.23%)
FCCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
HUBC 159.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.41%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
NBP 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.27%)
PAEL 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.59%)
PREMA 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.83%)
SSGC 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.92%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,994 Increased By 32.1 (0.21%)
BR30 42,185 Increased By 106.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 146,885 Increased By 393.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 44,831 Decreased By -1.2 (-0%)
Erin re-intensifies into category 4 hurricane

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 08:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hurricane Erin has re-intensified into a category 4 storm on Sunday after completing an eyewall replacement cycle, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center warning of life-threatening surf and rip currents along the US eastern seaboard this week.

The hurricane was about 965 miles (1,555 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

“Some additional strengthening is expected over the next 12 hours followed by gradual weakening,” NHC said.

Hurricane Erin

