BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.12%)
FCCL 49.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.9%)
HUBC 159.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.4%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.07%)
NBP 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.76%)
PAEL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.59%)
PREMA 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.01 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.84%)
SSGC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,999 Increased By 37 (0.25%)
BR30 42,233 Increased By 154.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 146,960 Increased By 467.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 44,861 Increased By 28.1 (0.06%)
Aug 18, 2025
Markets

Gold rebounds from two-week low; Trump-Zelenskiy meeting in focus

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 08:37am

Gold rose after hitting a two-week low, supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,345.64 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT on Monday, after hitting its lowest level since August 1.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,391.80.

“Gold was on the back foot to start the day, but … was able to reverse course with buyers stepping up to around the $3,330 level as a value play. U.S. treasury yields gave up some of Friday’s gains which also helped to make life easier for the gold price,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

European leaders are set to join Zelenskiy for discussions with Trump.

Russia would relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine and Kyiv would cede swathes of its eastern land which Moscow has been unable to capture, under peace proposals discussed by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Trump at their Alaska summit, sources briefed on Moscow’s thinking said.

“We are seeing limited moves in either direction ahead of what could be some lively meetings in the White House this week with Zelenskiy back in town,” Waterer said.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased from more than two-week high level.

Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Economists polled by Reuters largely expect the Fed to announce a rate cut in September, its first this year, with a possible second cut by the year-end amid mounting U.S. economy woes.

Non-yielding bullion, considered a safe-haven assets during periods of uncertainity, tends to perform well in low-interest-rate environment.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3% to $38.08 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $1,346.61 and palladium was up 1.3% to $1,126.85.

Gold Spot gold bullion

