Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Sunday announced significant progress in restoring telecom services following a major disruption that affected a considerable number of cell sites across the country.

While the exact cause of the outage remains undisclosed, the regulatory body confirmed that over 72 percent of the impacted sites are now operational. The PTA, collaborating closely with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), is working diligently to bring the remaining offline sites back online as quickly as possible.

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

The authority is committed to ensuring continuous connectivity for users and expressed appreciation for the swift response of the mobile operators in aiding customers during the outage.

Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), the telecommunications regulator conveyed its ongoing efforts. The PTA pledged continued vigilance, stating that it will closely track telecom services in the impacted regions and furnish regular status reports.