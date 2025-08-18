Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

ISLAMABAD: A key recommendation of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) remained unimplemented by the Inland Revenue and Customs wings of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) wherein FTO recommended action against FBR officers who are allegedly involved with private TAX FRAUD GANGS involved in selling non-custom paid products, with connivance of some FBR/Customs/IRS tax employees.

It is reliably learnt that the FTO has issued very crucial order in Complaint No 1763/2024 (Waheed Shahzad Butt versus Secretary Revenue Division, Islamabad) wherein FTO has directed the FBR to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officers responsible for failure to submit comments in a case involving gang selling non-custom paid products in connivance with FBR employees, causing huge loss of revenue.

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

FTO further ordered FBR to direct the Directorate of I&I-Customs and I&I-IR to conduct a detailed investigation on the issues involved in the Complaint

On the basis of public interest complaint lodged by a tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt, the FTO has ordered the Chairman FBR to conduct an investigation with the help of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other agencies and submit a detailed report. FBR is not ready to accept the naked truth about open violation of law and promoting huge tax evasion by allowing the sale of non-customs paid goods without any check and balance.

Complainant prayed that FIR(s) may kindly be lodged against the mastermind culprits of this biggest fiscal scam so that the same may be referred to FIA/NAB/HR Cell of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, appropriate disciplinary and criminal proceedings may kindly be initiated against the public office holders and other respondents responsible to cheat the national exchequer/taxpayers of Pakistan and damaging the taxation system of Pakistan for openly selling non-custom paid products across Pakistan through illegally opened/maintained microfinance accounts.

