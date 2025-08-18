BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
World Print 2025-08-18

Iran forces kill seven militants in Sistan-Baluchistan

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

TEHRAN: Iranian security forces on Sunday killed seven members of a jihadist group in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported. Deputy provincial governor Ali Velayatipour said the gunmen, all members of the Ansar al-Furqan group, were killed in the early hours of Sunday, according to official news agency IRNA.

The militants “intended to attack sensitive centres and military and law enforcement bases”, Velayatipour said.

Iran has designated Ansar al-Furqan a “terrorist” organisation. Last year, the group claimed a suicide attack that killed a police officer, also in Sistan-Baluchistan. On Saturday, gunmen killed a police officer in a shootout in the province, with the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claiming responsibility.

