Aug 18, 2025
Sports Print 2025-08-18

Azam, Rizwan left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

LAHORE: The Men’s National Selection Committee has announced Pakistan squads for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE from 29th August to 28th September.

Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to take birth in the squads.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 29th August to 7th September. The eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 9th to 28th September. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Oman and UAE.

17-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Tri-series schedule:

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time;

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time;

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time;

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time;

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time;

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time;

7 September – Final – 7pm local time.

