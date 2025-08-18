BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-18

Yuan slips from two-week high

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan eased against the US dollar on Friday, pulling back from a two-week high, as weaker-than-expected economic readings weighed on sentiment.

Data on Friday showed a loss of momentum in the Chinese economy, with factory output growth falling to an eight-month low in July and retail sales slowing sharply, heaping pressure on policymakers to introduce further stimulus to revive domestic demand and cushion against US trade pressure.

By 0327 GMT, the yuan was 0.05% lower at 7.1828 to the dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1858 yuan per dollar, down about 0.04%.

Despite signs of stress in Chinese economic data, the yuan is up 0.3% against the dollar this month with trade relations between Washington and Beijing having shown signs of de-escalation with a 90-day tariff truce extension. The dollar has also been softening on expectations of US interest rate cuts next month.

Persistent structural challenges and disinflation pressures in China’s economy suggest limited room for fast yuan appreciation, analysts at LGT Private Banking Asia said in a note.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1371 per dollar, 481 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade by as much as 2% on either side of the fixed midpoint each day. Based on Friday’s official guidance, the yuan would be allowed to drop as far as 7.2798.

The dollar was steady after the US producer prices registered the quickest rise in three years in July amid a surge in the costs of goods and services. The odds of a 25-basis-point cut by the US central bank retreated slightly after the producer price figures, per CME’s FedWatch tool.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

Yuan slips from two-week high

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories